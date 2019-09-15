Nine people were stabbed at a popular club by a drunken policeman, attached to Area Commander’s office in Alagbaka, GRA, Akure, Ondo State.

Concise News gathered the victims were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries according to Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident and stated that everyone involved was engaged in a brawl.

“There was a fight between the policeman and the boys, but we have started an investigation into the matter.

“All those involved in the brawl are already in the hospital receiving treatment. But if at the end of the day we find our man culpable, we will deal with him because we don’t tolerate indiscipline in this Command.” He said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness said the policeman, who was allegedly drunk, started harassing the victims who had come to relax at the club.

Trouble started when the policeman began pestering and harassing one of the victims.

“He won’t just listen to those trying to tell him to take things easy. It got to a point that things went awry as he started attacking everyone he could lay his hands on. In total, he stabbed nine people before he could be overpowered.”

Another source said some of the victims of the attack were currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Akure, while some were in critical condition.