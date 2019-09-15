The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital has dismissed the two petitions brought before it by the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Abdulkabir Akinlade.

Concise News understands that the tribunal also affirmed the victory of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun in the last governorship election in the state.

Delivering his judgment, the tribunal chairman, dismissed the allegation of false declaration of qualification and over voting allegations by the petitioner, saying that he failed to prove these allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

The petitioner had approached the tribunal challenging the victory of the state governor on the basis of alleged over voting in 142 polling units across the state, false declaration of qualification, non-compliant with the electoral act 2010 as amended among other allegations.