Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has urged leaders of countries in West Africa not to allow terrorist groups destabilise the region. Speaking at a one-day ECOWAS Summit in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Saturday, the Nigerian leader decried that terrorism had become a major security threat across the globe.

The Presidency has called out what it referred to as twisted story with malicious intent published in Saturday Punch of September 14, 2019, with the front page headline, “Tribunal: Buhari retracts, confesses he was under tension.” The Presidency in a statement released by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina noted that the news story was derived from what the President said when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, who had come to felicitate with him at State House, Abuja on Friday. 3. FG Probes Senate President Lawan, Speaker Gbajabiamila, CJN Tanko The Federal Government has commenced an investigation into bank accounts belonging to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Reps Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers of the National Assembly. Concise News understands that the probe conducted by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) would also investigate accounts owned by Nigeria judges including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad.

