Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, September 15th, 2019.

1. What Buhari Told West African Leaders In Burkina Faso

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has urged leaders of countries in West Africa not to allow terrorist groups destabilise the region. Speaking at a one-day ECOWAS Summit in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Saturday, the Nigerian leader decried that terrorism had become a major security threat across the globe.

2. Tribunal Ruling: Presidency Clears Air On Buhari’s Statement

The Presidency has called out what it referred to as twisted story with malicious intent published in Saturday Punch of September 14, 2019, with the front page headline, “Tribunal: Buhari retracts, confesses he was under tension.” The Presidency in a statement released by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina noted that the news story was derived from what the President said when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, who had come to felicitate with him at State House, Abuja on Friday.

3. FG Probes Senate President Lawan, Speaker Gbajabiamila, CJN Tanko

The Federal Government has commenced an investigation into bank accounts belonging to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Reps Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers of the National Assembly. Concise News understands that the probe conducted by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) would also investigate accounts owned by Nigeria judges including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad.

4. Gunmen Kill Six In Renewed Kaduna Village Attack

No fewer than six persons were killed and one person injured as gunmen attacked Udawa village in Chikun area of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, in the early hours of Saturday. It was learned that the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the community at about 4am on Saturday morning, and started shooting sporadically, leading to the death of the six people.

5. Why Elections Should Not Hold In 2023 – Kalu

A former Finance Minister Kalu Idika Kalu has said that Nigeria is already a disintegrated country but only being held together by a false sense of unity. The World Bank-trained economist called on the Nigerian Government to postpone the 2023 elections to give way to address the myriads of problems facing the nation.

6. Tribunal Delivers Judgment On Ogun Guber Dispute

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta on Saturday affirmed the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the March 9 governorship election. The tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Halilu in affirming Abiodun’s victory declared that the petitioner, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) “did not only fail but also irredeemably failed to prove” his case against Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

7. Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Raises Alarm Over ‘Fulani Assassins’ In His House

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that some hired killers were on Saturday night spotted ‘in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of his house in Isiama-Afaraukwu’, Umuahia, Abia State – Nigeria. Kanu warned those targeting him and his family to ‘retrace their steps’, while promising ‘the Efulefus (Igbo political leaders who can’t defend the interests of their own people due to greed and cowardice) that invited them’ one almighty shock.

8. Okonjo’s Place In Nigeria’s History Is Guaranteed – Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled the family of former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over the passing to glory of the patriarch of the family, Obi Chukuka Okonjo, at 91. According to a statement by the Presidential aide, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Delta State over the death of the traditional leader.

9. Norwich City Vs Man City: Why My Team Shockingly Lost – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his team lacked urgency in their surprise loss to Norwich City, but promised that they would recover quickly. Concise News reports that the Premier League champions fell to Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday – the first time they’d lose in the Premier League in eight months.

10. EPL: Tammy Abraham’s Hat-trick Helps Chelsea Destroy Wolves

Chelsea’s 5-2 destruction of Wolves in Saturday’s Premier League encounter saw Tammy Abraham score an impressive hat-trick, with Fikayo Tomori also netting his first senior goal for the club. It was defender Tomori who got the scoring underway with a sensational long-range curler in the 31st minute before Abraham (34, 41) added two more in the first half.

