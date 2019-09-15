Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Harry Maguire for his performance after his side’s Premier League 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

Solskjaer disclosed that he was pleased with Maguire’s display against Leicester, adding that the England international played like he did not miss his former side.

Marcus Rashford scored the surviving goal of the game in the 8th minute to ensure the Red Devils defeated the Foxes at home.

“It didn’t look like Maguire missed them too much! He did really well, stuck his head in, and was so calm on the ball, which we needed in the second half,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“Maguire was outstanding today, Jamie Vardy was kept pretty quiet, and it’s not often you can say that. Along with Lindelof, both played really well. The full-backs did a decent job as well.

“I thought they did excellent, read the game well. I’ve got loads of admiration for Vardy, he’s my type of centre-forward, running in-behind and harassing, and you’ve got to be spot on with your decision-making. I think both of them proved their worth. There were a couple of races and Harry did well.”

Man United will face West Ham United in their next Premier League fixture on September 22.