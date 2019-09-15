Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 15th 2019.

Kogi Election: Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment After Losing Primary

Senator Dino Melaye says he has rejected the job of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council Director-General for the November 16 Kogi State governorship election, Concise News reports.

Melaye, representing Kogi West in the Senate, had lost out in the PDP primary for the governorship election.

In a statement on Friday, the lawmaker said he had turned down the offer to head the Campaign Council.

He, however, wished the party the best in the forthcoming election in the North Central State. Read more here.

Kogi Governorship Election: See All 51 Names INEC Cleared To Contest Nov. Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 51 candidates and their deputies to contest the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

Concise News reports that the names of the cleared candidates and their details were on Friday made public in Lokoja by the INEC.

Five of those cleared as governorship candidates are women while the rest are male.

It was also observed that seven women were cleared to contest the election as deputy governors. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!