Benue: Gov. Ortom Bans Revenue Consultancy At BIRS

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Friday banned consultancy services for the purpose of revenue collection at the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

Concise News learned that the Governor declared the practice only made consultants smile to the Bank at the expense of government.

The Governor stated that instead graduates would be employed to help collect revenues on behalf of the government, thereby providing job opportunities to a reasonable number of youths. Read more here.

Here’s Why Osinbajo’s Wife Called For Prayers In Benue Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, on Saturday called on women to pray fervently for the girl-child against societal ills, Concise News reports. Osinbajo made the call at the 49th Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP), Prayer Convocation, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi. She also urged women to take the act of motherhood seriously to mitigate the growing cases of indecent dressing, drug abuse and other social ills in the country. Read more here. Mrs Osinbajo Offers Nigerian Youth ‘Useful’ Advice In Benue Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has appealed to Nigerian youths to desist from copying the lifestyle of people on the Internet as it is a mere illusion, Concise News reports. Mrs Osinbajo gave the advice on Saturday during a Town Hall Meeting with Benue Youth held at the New Banquet Hall, Benue Government House, Makurdi. According to her, most internet users are living illusionary lifestyles that are not in conformity with reality. “The people on the Internet do not even look like themselves when you see them, they live on borrowed robs. Internet is just an illusion. It is a cartoon. “This generation has everything to be happy; during our youthful days, we had no phones, no internet, yet we were happy and have produced great Nigerians for you today. Read more here