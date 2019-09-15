The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has urged residents of the state to always sort out their waste items, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the Managing Director of LAWMA Muyiwa Gbadegesin urged Lagos residents to ensure they drop all recyclable items in one bag and other waste items in another.

Gbadegesin spoke recently at Orile Bus Stop during a roadshow organised by LAWMA to create awareness and distribute waste bags.

“Today we’ve come to sensitise the community on how to maintain a clean environment because a clean environment is the beginning of good health for all Lagosians,” he said.

“If you don’t have a clean environment, you cannot enjoy good health.”

According to him, “You were keeping one waste bag before, but now you will be keeping two bags; one bag for your recyclable materials like plastic bottles, cans and water sachets while the other bag is for general waste.

“That is why we are distributing the bags to you, for the “Blue Box” program which the governor launched last week.”

He said, “I also want you to stop the idea of using refuse to reclaim land. This is an unwholesome practice that is harmful to the environment and must be discontinued.”

Also, the LAWMA boss revealed that the agency had commenced thorough clean-up exercises along Orile – Lagos Badagry Expressway to ensure that the area was rid of black spots and any kind of environmental nuisance.

2 Million Waste Bags

Recall that Sanwo-Olu-led government distributed about two million waste bags and 250,000 garbage bins to residents of Lagos State.

This revelation came from the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance Olawale Edun at the Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held at Eti-Osa Constituency ll on Wednesday.

According to Edun, “About two million waste bags and 250,000 garbage bins have been distributed to the state residents free of charge by the state government to promote healthier environment.”

Speaking further, he admonished residents of Ikoyi and Obalende areas of Lagos to give cleaner environment priority.

This is as he lamented the high level at which highbrow areas were being defaced, describing it as alarming.

He said the development was unhealthy for the community and also illegal as he called for strict adherence to laws regulating waste management in the state.