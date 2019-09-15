Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has insisted that the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) will be implemented fully in the state.

Concise News learned that Ganduje said this on Saturday while receiving the report on the establishment of Ruga and Milk Market in Kano State.

The RUGA scheme is a federal government programme meant to give settlements to herdsmen across all states to avoid recurrent clashes with farmers.

It was, however, suspended by the Nigerian government due to the backlash it generated among citizens.

Speaking during the visit, Ganduje said the RUGA project will help in boosting the economy of the state.

According to him, aside from increasing the income flow of herdsmen, it will also help in taming insecurity in the country.

“Don’t bother yourself with RUGA or whatever name it is called, the fact remains that Fulanis must be settled and enjoy basic social amenities like any other citizen,” he said.

“They need to be educated. Education is key. We are also thinking of establishing modern Abbatoir, so that haulage of cattle from North to South would be replaced with transportation of processed meat.”

He added that his government was in talks with the Islamic Development Bank on the issue, saying that the talk had reached advance stage.

“We are now at the implementation stage of our collaboration, to tell you how serious we are,” he noted.

Northern Govs. Dump Scheme

The Northern Governors Forum says it has agreed to dump the controversial Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) policy for National Livestock Transformation Plan, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that, following their emergency meeting held in Kaduna on Thursday, the governors said the aforementioned plan was the best way to tackle the age long herder/farmers clashes in the region.

Chairman of the Forum and Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, stated the outcome of the meeting.

“It is the forum’s unwavering determination to rescue the region and position it to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, especially in the areas of security, economic and social development,” Lalong said.

He said the governors discussed issues of common interest, particularly development of the Agricultural sector; being the economic live wire of the region.

According to him, the forum noted the National Livestock Transformation Programme was meant to” provide a mechanism for peacefully dialogue and reconciliation in crisis communities toward a harmonious and mutually beneficial region.”

He said the forum therefore adopted the National Livestock Transformation plan which includes modernising pastoral activities, while encouraging states not included in the pilot scheme to endeavour to join.

“It is expected that the plan would ensure resettling and addressing the dislocated populations in the key conflict zones to enable them become part of the agricultural modernization process,” Lalong said.

“In the same vein, it would provide a mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in the affected communities towards a harmonious mutually beneficial future.”