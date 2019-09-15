A dwarf, identified as Anayo, escaped mobbed as he was alleged of causing the disappearance of the manhood of a man whom he shook hands with.

He was beaten to a stupor by an irate mob before the intervention of the Enugu police who saved him from being lynched.

Concise News learned that a statement by the spokesman of Enugu state police command, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu disclosed that the alleged victim gave his name as Sunday Ebubechukwu.

States Amaraizu: “The Enugu state command of the Nigeria police force through its operatives of Ogui Division are trying to unravel the mystery surrounding an alleged complaint of the feeling of weakness of a male genital organ of a man shortly after his handshake with a man in Enugu.

”It was gathered that the alleged victim who gave his name as one Sunday Ebubechukwu of Obiagu axis of Ogui Enugu had raised an alarm which had attracted sympathizers to the scene at Obiagu on the ground that someone whom he allegedly had handshake with, may have caused the instant weakness of his manhood thereby causing his manhood to disappear.

”It was, however, gathered that this instantly prompted sympathizers around to descend heavily on the alleged suspect identified as one Anayo who is also said to be a physically challenged person.”

It was gathered that the accused received the beating of his life before police operatives from Ogui Division promptly intervened.

”A full-scale investigation has begun over the alleged incident,” the police disclosed.