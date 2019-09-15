A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the Fulani of being a danger to the country’s unity, peace and stability, Concise News has learned.

Fani-Kayode made the allegation on Saturday in a tweet on his handle where he claimed the group has an insatiable appetite for power.

The chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has Islamisation agenda for Nigeria.

“The greatest danger to Nigeria’s stability, peace and unity is the insolent and rappacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists coupled with the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

“You cannot possibly comprehend the mindboggling mess that our country is in, let alone get us out of it, until you fully appreciate this fundamental and basic point.

“For the last 59 years as a nation we have been swimming in one big massive soakaway and the stench is unbearable.”

FFK ‘Banned’

Ex-Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said his wife Precious has banned him from “discussing politics at the dining table,” Concise News reports.

Fani-Kayode who served a minister during the immediate past government of President Goodluck Jonathan as well as the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, said this on Friday.

The staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, also noted that his wife told him to start putting on jeans and T-shirts.

In a statement on his official handle, the chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed surprise at his wife’s decision but admitted that he cannot do anything to reverse her stand.

He noted that his wife spent the previous night reminding him of the need to start putting on jeans.

“I dedicate this tweet to my darling wife, Mama Aragorn, who spent the whole of last night telling me how she wants me to start wearing jeans and T-shirts again and who has banned me from discussing politics at the dining table,” he said. “What can I say? I guess its a woman’s world now!”