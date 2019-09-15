Liverpool star, Sadio Mane has maintained he was not displeased with his teammate, Mohamed Salah after he ignored a pass to him against Burnley in the Premier League last month.

Senegalese International also disclosed that he has reconciled with the Egyptian international after their disagreement.

The 27-years-old made this known following Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Mane was substituted for Divock Origi, shortly after failing to receive a pass from Mohamed Salah when the score was 3-0.

When he was taken off, the Senegalese forward was spotted walking past manager, Jurgen Klopp and shouting at a member of Liverpool’s staff on the bench.

He was then comforted by fellow goalscorer Roberto Firmino, who had also just been replaced.

Asked about his tantrum at Burnley and rift with Salah, Mane replied Canal + that “these are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face.

“Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass. But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before.”

Meanwhile, Salah has already made up with Mane and both players agreed to forget about it.