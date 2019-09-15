EPL: Guardiola ‘Congratulates’ Liverpool Over Premier League Victory
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has congratulated rival Liverpool over the winning of the Premier League game after his side was defeated 3-2 at Norwich on Saturday.

The City boss jocked that Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the league, after the Reds defeated Newcastle 3-1, to go five points clear at the top.

Speaking to reporters after the shock defeat to the newly-promoted Canaries, Guardiola said: “We’re in September… we’re going to do that? Okay: congratulations, Liverpool, you are the champions.

“We’re in September! We’ll recover, go to Ukraine, then we come back.

“Of course, we’ve dropped five points. Tottenham was a pity because we played very well.

“Against Norwich, it was in the important parts, in set pieces for example, that the players have to know exactly what to do.”