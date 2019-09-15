Arsenal legend, Ian Wright speaking before Everton’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday revealed what affected Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi’s performance at Emirates, Concise News reports.

According to him, the constant criticism from the Gunners fans affected Iwobi’s performances during his time at Arsenal.

He, however, said that the North London club did well for selling the Super Eagles star to Everton.

Iwobi became the most expensive player of Nigerian descent in history following his summer transfer deadline move from Arsenal to Everton in a deal worth £40million.

Speaking just before the start of Everton’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday, Wright told BBC Sport: ”I am delighted for him [Iwobi], you know I’ve watched him from a young age at Arsenal coming through the Academy.

”The problem he had at Arsenal is that I don’t think the fans would have given him the kind of support that he would now get from Everton because he’ll play a few games and then have a couple of mistakes in games and the fans totally turn against him. I just think it was getting toxic for him.

”For them to get that kind of money for him, he’s about the only one Arsenal could have sold and got that kind of profit on and I think it worked out best for both parties”.