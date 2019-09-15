Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has admitted leaving Arsenal because he felt a bit comfortable at the North London outfit, Concise News reports.

Concise News learned that the Nigerian left the Emirates this summer on deadline day, moving to Merseyside in a deal that could eventually total £40 million ($49m).

Iwobi, 23, came through the Gunners youth academy up through his professional debut in 2015.

Speaking on why he left London for the Merseyside, the youngster said he sought out a new challenge away from north London.

“I got a few phone calls [about the deal] and spoke to my agent,” Iwobi told Soccer Saturday,” he said.

“It took about a day of talking to the manager and talking to (Everton director of football) Marcel Brands.

“It wasn’t really hard and I got convinced. I was very comfortable [at Arsenal] and I was on holiday so I didn’t think about any move.

“I got the call and thought about if this would be a better chance for me to improve myself as a player.

“I thought that this was a big opportunity and I shouldn’t turn it down. I’ve got no regrets about the decision.”

The player has started life pretty well at Everton as he has struck twice in three games thus far with Everton.

He, however, admits that it has not been easy adjusting to life from London for Liverpool.

“It’s so far, so good, I feel like I’ve got a new home and I’m really comfortable here,” Iwobi added.

“I haven’t noticed much of a difference [between Liverpool and London] but the thing I struggle with is the accent here.

“When Duncan [Ferguson] was speaking to me at first, I had to listen and engage and I wasn’t sure what he had said so I just agreed.

“It’s adapting to that but apart from that, it’s almost the same as being in London.

“So far, I’ve been treated really well. It’s a family club and everyone treats you like family. Even though it’s different to Arsenal, I’m enjoying it.”