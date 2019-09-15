A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his family not to sell any of the properties that were subject of an interim order of the court pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Concise News learned that the presiding judge, Justice J. K. Omotosho further directed the applicants to, on or before Tuesday, September 17, depose to an affidavit of the undertaking and adjourned to September 27, for the report.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren made this known in a statement in Abuja, he added that judge gave the Consequential Order while vacating the July 25, Interim Order, forfeiting five properties owned by the former governor and his family to the Federal Government.

The properties include Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; All in 1 Shopping Mall, East High Academy, East High College and Royal Spring Palm Hotel & Apartments.

But registered trustees of Rochas Foundation College, All-in Limited, Royal Spring Palm Apartments Limited, Registered Trustees of Women of Divine Destiny Initiative and Uluoma Okorocha Nwosu, had challenged the order on August 8, through five separate motion on notice prayed that the court should vacate the interim forfeiture order.

EFCC in a response filed a counter-affidavits to the motions of the applicants on 19 August.

The anti-graft commission, however, said when the case came up for hearing on August 21, the applicants’ informed the court that they were served with the commission’s counter-affidavits and asked for an adjournment which was granted by the court.

Meanwhile, when the hearing of the case came up on September 9, the applicants reportedly filed further affidavits and in reply to these further affidavits, the EFCC also filed counter-affidavits to the applicants’ further affidavit and served it the same day.

The applicants’ counsel, Okey Amechi, SAN, informed Justice Omotosho that they were just served and the court adjourned the case to Wednesday, September 11, for hearing.

The commission further affirmed that “After the court sitting, the applicants’ served the commission with 2nd Further Affidavit at precisely 11:21 am.

“On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Counsel to the Commission informed the Court that the Applicants had served him with their 2ndFurther Affidavits and that he would need time to respond.

“The Court gave the Commission till Friday, September 13, 2019, to file its Counter Affidavits, failing which it will make a consequential order.

“This was after counsel to the applicants had drawn the attention of the court to the nature of the properties, one of which is a school which was scheduled to resume in September.

“On Friday, September 13, 2019, when the matter came up, Counsel to the Commission informed the Court that he is yet to file its Counter Affidavits and the Court issued the consequential order vis-à-vis the nature of the properties involved”.

The EFCC, however, said it was studying the consequential order of the court.