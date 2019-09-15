Amaka Ekwo who is the Press Secretary to pro-Biafra activist leader Nnamdi Kanu has said “Biafrans” are free to sing the Nigerian anthem, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra activist was saying this in a reaction to a viral video of Nigerian returnees from South Africa singing the national anthem.

The returnees were brought home by Air Peace with most of them believed to be Igbo whom Nnamdi Kanu is clamouring a separate country “Biafra” for.

One Aisha Yaguda had posted a video of the returnees singing the Nigerian anthem on Twitter and wrote, “Biafra returnees at [the] airport singing Nigerian National anthem. Sunji maza.”

While responding to the viral video, Amaka said, “WOW! Yes, [they are ] Biafrans! Anyone can sing any country’s national anthem.

“If you have dual citizenship, you can sing more than one national anthems. If you are a resident in a country that you were not born, you can sing the country’s national anthem

“I hope you now understand.”

Clergyman Donates To Returnees

Prophet T. B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) gave some Nigerians who returned from South Africa following xenophobic attacks N3 million, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that several Nigerians have returned to the country following the attacks on foreigners in Nelson Mandela’s nation.

And on Thursday, about 30 of them visited the SCOAN in Lagos, Nigeria to see the clergyman.

They were given the N3 million by T.B Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners to help them in their businesses as they returned home.

“On Thursday 12th September 2019, 30 of the Nigerians who voluntarily returned from South Africa in the wake of xenophobic violence chose to visit The SCOAN,” the statement from the church said.

“TB Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners gave the group N3,000,000 to support them in their ventures back home.”