The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made allegations against the National/State Assemblies election petitions tribunal frustrating its members in delivered judgment by the tribunal from proceeding on appeal against the judgements.

Concise News understands that the Youth wing of the APC led by Tersoo Kulas in a press conference in Makurdi disclosed that the tribunal judgement has not given the copies of judgement to the parties after 24hrs from the time delivered, he added that they have withheld the judgements it delivered against the APC for 4 days (96hrs) as at today.

The tribunal judgement led by Justice R O Odugu with Hon. Justice M A Onyetenu and Hon. Justice Esther Tata as members, contrary to the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) that copies of judgement(s) be given to parties within 24hrs from the time it was delivered has withheld the judgements it delivered against the APC for 4 days (96hrs) as at today (Thursday, 12th September, 2019).

Tersoo said: “Let it be known that according to the provisions of the constitution, our party has a legal window of only 14 days to prepare, file and serve the notices of appeal to the respondents.

“But with this development, the Justices have already unwittingly delayed us, eating 4 days out of our 14 days.

“We are at crossroad and are tempted to say that this may be a way to frustrate the proper filing of the notices of appeal and pursue of the appeals, owing to the fact that the appeal itself from the time of delivery of judgement by the tribunal; the filing of the notice of appeal; the compilation of the records of appeal; the filing of briefs and the hearing of the appeals and then, the delivery of judgement of the appeal court has to be done within 60 days and no more.

“We are particularly worried over the case of the Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, between Benjamin Wayo (APC) and Robert A. Tyough (PDP); Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency between Solomon Wombo (APC) and Richard Gbande (PDP) and John Ali (APC) and Enemere (PDP), judgements all delivered on Monday, 9th September 2019 and those of Makurdi/Guma federal constituency between Terhile Utaan (APC) and Benjamin Mzondu (PDP) and Benue North-West senatorial district, between George Akume (APC) and Emmanuel O. Jev (PDP)”.

The party also said if the judgements are not released, it will have no other option than to petition the president of the Court of Appeal and the chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to address such injustice.