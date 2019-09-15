Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has been evicted from the reality show during Live eviction on Sunday, Concise News reports.

Khafi and three other housemates were nominated for possible eviction by other housemates on Monday night eviction.

Tacha, Mike and Seyi were safe with 10 housemates were now left battling for the grand prize of N60m.

Khafi’s exit is coming after spending a total of 77 days and nine weeks in the house.

Khafi ended her will to win the sum of N60million when she polled the lowest votes.

While in the house, Khafi won the Innoson vehicle valued at N3.85 million during a challenge, she also won 220,000 Scanfrost TV during the Scanforst challenge, Arla cooking challenge, a co-winner of the Indomie N1million challenge, a co-winner of the TravelBeta challenge under team Lagos that won N1million prize.