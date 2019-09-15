Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has maintained that he does not know the favourite player that deserves to win this year’s Ballon d’ Or, according to Sport.

The Argentine international, who has won the Ballon d’ Or award five times, described the world individual top-prize award as ‘strange’.

The 32-year-old Argentina captain said no one really knows who will be the favourite player to win the Ballon d’ Or this year.

“I don’t know. The Ballon d’Or is strange, no one really knows who is the favourite,” Messi told Sport.

“Recently they’ve looked more at the club’s results, which isn’t a bad thing.

“Sometimes it’s been for the World Cup which not everyone values the same. I don’t know.

“Honestly, there isn’t a specific line on which you can define the Ballon d’Or winner.

“I’ve never felt I was the favourite or not. As I’ve said before, individual awards are secondary to me.”

The 32-years-old stands as one of the favourites to lift this year’s Ballon d’ Or after he netted 51 goals and assisted another 22 in all competitions last season.

Messi, who recently missed out on this year’s UEFA Men Player of the Year to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

In a similar development, Lionel Messi has said he is not a friend to rival Cristiano Ronaldo but admitted that he would love to go on a dinner with him, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that during an interview which was part of the Champions League draw coverage on BT Sport, Ronaldo invited Lionel Messi to a dinner.

Ronaldo sat in the front row next to Messi and UEFA Men’s Best Player award winner Virgil van Dijk, replying to questions regarding his relationship with his fellow five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The duo were seen in conversation throughout the ceremony in Monaco and Ronaldo had some great words to say about their lengthy battle at the top – extending an invitation for dinner to Messi and showing that there is incredible respect between them.

And Messi has said he does not have any issues with Ronaldo even though they are rivals.

According to him, going on a dinner with the Portugal superstar would avoid them the opportunity to see again.

“Yes, I don’t have any problem with that,” he told Sports, a Spanish news outlet. “I’ve always said that I don’t have any issue with him.”

He admitted that “We might not be friends because we’ve never shared a dressing room together but I always see him at award shows and there’s no problem.

“We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show.

“I don’t know if there will be dinner because I don’t know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation.”