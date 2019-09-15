Pastor Adewale Giwa, the Senior Pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, has claimed that the judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was a judgement for the elites and not for ordinary Nigerians.

Concise News learned that Pastor Giwa in a statement made available to the newsmen said the Holy Spirit kept disturbing him, he disclosed that those in power had bruised the wishes of common Nigerians.

The election petition tribunal had on Wednesday, Sept 11 2019, dismissed the petition by PDP and Atiku Abubakar against the election and victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.

The PDP had indicated its intention to head for the Supreme Court to seek redress.

The Cleric further claimed that Nigerians had already accepted their fate after the presidential election, pointing that the judges at the election tribunal only came to add ‘salt to the soup’.

“Whatever exists has already been named, and what humanity is has been known; no one can contend with someone who is stronger, according to Ecclesiastes 6:10.

“If Nigerians can endure bad governance over the years, they can definitely endure anything they witness in a short period of time ahead. People are stronger now and they cannot be intimidated, Giwa said.

According to him, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The truth is that only the party members and leaders were actually expecting justice from the court, not ordinary Nigerians on the streets or elites.

Pastor Giwa said: “Ordinarily, I should not have talked on this issue, but the Holy Spirit keeps disturbing me.

“Nigeria is not yet a country where a sitting president can be removed over electoral offences. Until we get it right and throw away the 1999 constitution we still rely upon.

“This is sad that the court is turning against each other, this is sad that people can no longer get justice and this is sad that the people have lost confidence in their political and religious leaders.

“Right now for those who believe and walk according to the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, all we need is to be praying for the kingdom of God to come, and we should always do what is right at the right time.

”There is no one to rely on, the nation is rising against each other, killings, injustice pervades the country. This is a sign for us Christians to start preparing for the kingdom of God”, Giwa added.