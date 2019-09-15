The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that Federal Government’s has ordered attacks against judges in Nigeria to stand in form of a request from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) that all banks release details of bank accounts of all justices of the Supreme Court.

Concise News understands that CUPP in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, maintained that this was simultaneous with another request from a security agency to all mobile telecommunication companies to provide them with the phone log of the justices and listed Nigerians from 1st August 2018 till 10th September 2019.

The coalition parties revealed that this was followed by the tribunal ruling which gave President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory over the Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement partly read: “We note that while the government tried to hide behind one finger by adding members of the National Assembly to the list of those whose bank accounts are under surveillance, it did not succeed in hiding its intention because it was clear that there was no mention of any member of the executive arm of government in the NFIU letter.

“Or are there no corrupt persons in the Executive arm of government? We would not have been so surprised by this latest government action since the same government had earlier ordered a midnight raid on houses of some judges and also removed a sitting Chief Justice of Nigeria in a most controversial manner.

“The same government sent security agents to lay siege on the National Assembly with a view to forcing a leadership change.

“Our concern, however, is that these directives to invade the privacy of the justices clearly guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution is coming at a time the coalition presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is approaching the Supreme Court to contest the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“Basking in the euphoria of the success of their arm-twisting plot at the Court of Appeal, they are at it again now in the Supreme Court. We make bold to say that this latest onslaught is part of coordinated plans to blackmail the justices of the Supreme Court, intimidate them and instill fear in them. But this move will backfire. It will fail.

“We call on all justices of the Supreme Court to stand firm, endure the onslaught of the emperor and his ruthless agents and use the word of their mouth on judgment day to bring his reign of terror and stolen mandate to an end and liberate Nigeria from this current nightmare.

“We, therefore, call on all lovers of democracy across the world to pay more attention to happenings in Nigeria as the nation’s democracy is being threatened daily by the government’s actions.”