The Katsina State government has said that another set of kidnap victims have been released, Concise News reports.

The 30 persons were handed over to the state government on Saturday, bringing the number of persons released so far to 45, as the ongoing peace deal enters its third week.

Addressing the returnees, the governor gave the assurance that the administration will not relent in its efforts to secure the release of others still in captivity.

He also directed that the returnees be taken to the hospital for health checks before heading home to join their families.