Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has cleared the air on speculations that her best friend Cassie tried seducing her husband Ned Nwoko.

Concise News understands that there were wide rumours that Regina sent Cassie away from her home for seducing her husband.

There was also a report that the actress deleted all her friend’s photos from her Instagram page.

However, popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus got in touch with Regina to make some clarifications.

Asked if the report was true, the actress debunked the claim, saying the report of her sending Cassie packing had nothing to do with her husband.

She said: ”No, she never did that. The case is different. It has nothing to do with my husband or anything, she is not that kind of person.”

You know when there is a group of friends and one betrays the girl code, things are bound to happen. It was not just me that sent her away but friends and family that felt betrayed”