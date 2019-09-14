Tribunal Delivers Judgement On Ogun Guber Dispute

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta on Saturday affirmed the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the March 9, gubernatorial election in the state.

The tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Halilu in affirming Abiodun’s victory declared that the petitioner, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) “did not only fail but also irredeemably failed to prove” his case against Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The Tribunal chairman, Justice Halilu held that Akinlade’s petition ” is destined to fail, it failed and is hereby dismissed.”

He added that Abiodun was duly elected by virtue of scoring the highest number of valid votes cast by the voters and declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the Tribunal concur with it and has no reason whatsoever to tinker with the outcome of the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State.

The tribunal’s declaration has caused Massive and wild jubilation and dancing at Isabo and spread to other parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The jubilant crowds are supporters of Dapo Abiodun and members of the APC who since morning surged into Isabo, waiting for the outcome of the petition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in March declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Abiodun, as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof Abel Idowu Olayinka, who announced the final result at INEC office, Abeokuta said Abiodun polled 241,670 votes to defeat his arch-rival and candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade who had 222,153 votes.