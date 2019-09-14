Super Eagles Striker Scores First Goal In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu scored his first goal for Genk in their 2-1 defeat to Sporting Charleroi in Friday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

Onuach, 25, joined the Smurfs in a deal reportedly worth €6 million from Midtjylland, after a successful Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped Gernot Rohr’s men finish third.

He made a low-key debut for the club in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge after coming off the bench for Mbwana Samatta with five minutes left to play.

The striker was named in Felice Mazzu’s starting lineup against the Zebras and opened his goal account, nonetheless, it stood as a consolation.

Japan international Ryota Morioka put Charleroi ahead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes before Shamar Nicholson doubled the lead three minutes later.

The Nigeria international reduced the deficit after 61 minutes thanks to Jere Uronen’s assist but that counted for nothing as Mazzu’s team ended up on the losing side.

Onuachu’s compatriot Stephen Odey was not listed for the encounter following his involvement in Nigeria U23’s African U23 Championship qualifier against Sudan on Tuesday, while Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil was replaced in the 46th minute by Theo Bongonda.

The defeat is Genk’s third of the season and they are placed seventh with 10 points after seven outings.

Before hosting KV Oostende in their next league clash, they travel to Salzburg for Tuesday’s Champions League.