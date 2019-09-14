Seyi Shay Releases Video For 'Gimme Love' Remix

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has come through with the musical video for ”Gimme Love” remix featuring U.S recording artist Teyana Taylor.

The video which was shot in Harlem, New York, was directed by Walu and produced by JM Films.

See video:

Read lyrics:

Intro

Oluwalo’seyiii ooouhh

You know, you know, you don’t know

Hook

Gimme Love O

Baby gimme make I calm down

Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now

Gimme Love O

Baby gimme make I calm down

Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now

Verse 1

Put me to work all day

Put me to work all night

Nobody can do it better

Make me feel alright

Anything you wanna do

I’m down with you

Any time any day

Omo I go show face

Pre Hook

Cos you’re sweeter than honey

Baby you deserve a trophy

This kinda ting go make me marry

Long as you no treat me cunny

Gimme Love O Gimme Love O

Gimme Love

Gimme Love O Gimme Love O

Gimme Love

Hook

Gimme Love O

Baby gimme make I calm down

Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now

Gimme Love O

Baby gimme make I calm down

Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now

Your love is a drug and I’m addicted

Pull up show up and handle business

Your love is a drug and I’m addicted

Pull up show up and handle business… 2ce

Verse 2 [Teyana Taylor]

Baby don’t speak

Let your hands do the talking

Fingerprints on my body

Show me signs that you love me yea

Oh baby show me

Boy how deep you could love me

Take a sip from my fountain

Go tell it on the mountain yea

Cos you’re sweeter than honey

Baby you deserve a trophy

This kinda ting go make me marry

Long as you no treat me cunny

Gimme Love O, Gimme Love O

Gimme Love

Gimme Love O, Gimme Love O

Gimme Love

Hook

Gimme Love O

Baby gimme make I calm down

Gimme Love O cos I really need it right now

Gimme Love O

Baby gimme make I calm down

Gimme Love O cos I really need it right now

Your love is a drug and im addicted

Pull up show up and handle business

Your love is a drug and im addicted

Pull up show up and handle business

(So Gimme Love oooo uuuh ooo)

Your love is a drug and im addicted

Pull up show up and handle business

Your love is a drug and im addicted

Pull up show up and handle business