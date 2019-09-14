Seyi Shay Releases Video For 'Gimme Love' Remix

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has come through with the musical video for ”Gimme Love” remix featuring U.S recording artist Teyana Taylor.
The video which was shot in Harlem, New York, was directed by Walu and produced by JM Films.
See video:
Read lyrics:
Intro
Oluwalo’seyiii ooouhh
You know, you know, you don’t know
Hook
Gimme Love O
Baby gimme make I calm down
Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now
Gimme Love O
Baby gimme make I calm down
Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now
Verse 1
Put me to work all day
Put me to work all night
Nobody can do it better
Make me feel alright
Anything you wanna do
I’m down with you
Any time any day
Omo I go show face
Pre Hook
Cos you’re sweeter than honey
Baby you deserve a trophy
This kinda ting go make me marry
Long as you no treat me cunny
Gimme Love O Gimme Love O
Gimme Love
Gimme Love O Gimme Love O
Gimme Love
Hook
Gimme Love O
Baby gimme make I calm down
Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now
Gimme Love O
Baby gimme make I calm down
Gimme Love O, cos I really need it right now
Your love is a drug and I’m addicted
Pull up show up and handle business
Your love is a drug and I’m addicted
Pull up show up and handle business… 2ce
Verse 2 [Teyana Taylor]
Baby don’t speak
Let your hands do the talking
Fingerprints on my body
Show me signs that you love me yea
Oh baby show me
Boy how deep you could love me
Take a sip from my fountain
Go tell it on the mountain yea
Cos you’re sweeter than honey
Baby you deserve a trophy
This kinda ting go make me marry
Long as you no treat me cunny
Gimme Love O, Gimme Love O
Gimme Love
Gimme Love O, Gimme Love O
Gimme Love
Hook
Gimme Love O
Baby gimme make I calm down
Gimme Love O cos I really need it right now
Gimme Love O
Baby gimme make I calm down
Gimme Love O cos I really need it right now
Your love is a drug and im addicted
Pull up show up and handle business
Your love is a drug and im addicted
Pull up show up and handle business
(So Gimme Love oooo uuuh ooo)
Your love is a drug and im addicted
Pull up show up and handle business
Your love is a drug and im addicted
Pull up show up and handle business