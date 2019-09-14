Sanwo-Olu Calls For Collective Efforts In Tackling Climate Change

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday called for collective efforts of stakeholders in tackling the issue of climate change.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made the call at the 6th Memorial Lecture in honour of late Dr. Olusegun Agagu.

The lecture took place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos.

He said that population migration was one of the key consequences of climate change, with a devastating effect on human beings.

“With a state like Lagos where the population rises by the minute due to the migration of people all over, the need to checkmate the effects of climate change is imperative.

“Increasing deforestation and excessive heat, especially in the northern hemisphere, is among the key consequences of climate change.

“This has continuously had devastating effect on the people’s means of livelihood, especially farming,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that there must be synergy between government and stakeholders in order to tackle the problem of climate change.

He said that with the persistent rainfall experienced in the state, all hands must be on deck to avert the devastating effects of flooding.

“We need to unite and solve the environmental challenges that stand as obstacles to socioeconomic development, which leads to population migration from one location to another,” he said

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General, in his welcome remarks, said Agagu was an outstanding scholar, a patriotic administrator and a diligent public servant.

Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of the Republic of Mauritius, in her keynote address, said that climate change was the most threatening disaster which had caused the global community about two trillion dollars.

Gurib-Fakim said that the present generation must act boldly and swiftly in fighting the effects of climate change.

“Africa has been described as the continent which will mostly bear the brunt of the effect of climate change if swift action is not taken.

“Therefore, governments of the countries must work together to solve its effects by reducing emission by 40% and tackle the challenges of global warming,” she said.

Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, a guest speaker, said as a result of climate change, there would be adverse effects on economy, food security, energy and infrastructure.

This, he said, will expectedly trigger change in population movement.

Ibidapo-Obe said to solve the problems of climate change and environmental degradation, alternative sources of energy should be considered.

“It should be developed to reduce the risk of hydrocarbon.

“Government should invest more in education and health system,” he said.

He was the Deputy Gov. of Ondo State between January 1992 and November 1993, and later became the Governor from May 2003 to February 2009.

Agagu also served as a minister in the Federal cabinet and died at the age of 65.