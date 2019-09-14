NPFL: Ex-Super Eagles Striker Joins Former National League Champions

Former Super Eagles striker, Gambo Muhammed has swapped Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, signing for 2016 Nigeria National League Champions Katsina United, from Kano Pillars.

Concise News reports that Gambo, 31, spent twelve years with the NPFL giants.

According to Kano Pillars spokesman, Rilwanu Idris malikawa on Tuesday, Gambo decided to leave Pillars after he did not agree with the management decision to send him to a coaching course in the National sports Institute (NIS) as recommended by the Technical crew of the club in their last season report.

Malikawa also said the management of the club thanked Gambo for his contributions to the club, noting that his name will remain written in gold in the history of the club.

“Initially, Kano Pillars football club wanted to retain Gambo, that is why they decide to send him to coaching course. But because of reasons best known to him, he didn’t accept that Idea,” Malikawa said.

Speaking on behalf of Gambo, his manager Muhammad Saminu Asesa said Gambo left the reigning Aiteo Cup champions based on mutual consent.

He added that the relationship between Gambo, Pillars and the entire fans will be sustained.

He thanked Gambo’s team mates, technical crew, the management and fans of the club for being there for him in the past twelve years.

Gambo felt he still has more years in him. Hence, after consultations with his close associates, he decided not go for coaching course.

The four-time capped Nigerian international won four NPFL titles with Pillars and was part of the triumphant team in Kaduna in July.

Meanwhile, in a short statement on Thursday, Katsina United confirmed the acquisition of Gambo from Northern rivals, Pillars.

‘The Changi Boys’ only recently named Henry Makinwa as their new coach.