President Muhammadu Buhari has said the heavy schedule of the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday held his attention for many hours, keeping him from following the court ruling that validated his victory at the poll. Concise News reports that the president stated this when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) party leaders and members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

A human rights organisation Social Justice League (SJL) has warned the Nigeria Police Force to henceforth cease “the unwarranted harassment and intimidation of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo” in his case versus celebrity couple Busola and Timi Dakolo . Concise News reports that the civil rights group cautioned the Police not to make themselves willing tools in the hands of external influences to subvert justice.

Red-hot Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen continued his rich vein of goal scoring form into the young Ligue 1 season when he netted in his club, Lille’s 2-1 win over Angers on Friday night. Concise News reports that the 20-year-old marksman opened the scoring to help the northerners secure the points as they moved up to fourth in the standings on nine points from five games.

FUOYE Takes Action Concerning Attack On Fayemi’s Wife

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has constituted a panel to unravel the circumstances leading to Tuesday’s protest by students and the attack on Ekiti governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi. Concise News reports that the vice-chancelor said that the 12-man investigative panel headed by Prof. Abayomi Fasina, a Deputy Vice Chancellor in the institution, would also suggest ways to prevent a recurrence.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Matches To Watch This Weekend

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break, with leaders Liverpool hoping to maintain their perfect start to the season. Elsewhere, Manchester United face a potentially tough Old Trafford test against Leicester City, while Tottenham host Crystal Palace in a London derby, with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea facing Wolves.

What Peter Okoye, Others Said About Davido’s Engagement

Several Nigerians, including singer Peter Okoye, have reacted to Davido’s marriage proposal to his long-time girlfriend Chioma Rowland. Concise News understands that the singer proposed to her at an event in the presence of their close friends and family members.