NFF Corruption Saga: ICPC Seals Shehu Dikko’s Abuja Residence
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday sealed the Abuja residence of the second Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Shehu Dikko. Concise News gathered that the closure followed an order of forfeiture of the property by a Federal High Court on Friday.
No Nigerian Arrested During Evacuation In South Africa – Envoy
Nigeria Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, has said that no Nigerian was arrested in the course of the evacuation of those, who voluntarily wished to leave South Africa following xenophobic attacks on them. According to Adama, though some had immigration problems, they were quickly fixed. The consul general added that many of the returnees missed the flight because of their uncoordinated attitudes.
Xenophobia: How FG Will Seek Compensation For Affected Nigerians
Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured that the federal government is pressing for compensation for Nigerians affected by recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa. The presidential aide gave the assurance at the maiden Diaspora Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
Kogi Election: Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment After Losing Primary
Senator Dino Melaye says he has rejected the job of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council Director-General for the November 16 Kogi State governorship election, Concise News reports. Melaye, representing Kogi West in the Senate, had lost out in the PDP primary for the governorship election.
How I Received News Of My Victory At Tribunal – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said the heavy schedule of the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday held his attention for many hours, keeping him from following the court ruling that validated his victory at the poll. Concise News reports that the president stated this when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) party leaders and members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.
COZA: Group Frowns At Nigeria Police Handling Of Case, Threatens To Expose ‘Big Pastor’
A human rights organisation Social Justice League (SJL) has warned the Nigeria Police Force to henceforth cease “the unwarranted harassment and intimidation of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo” in his case versus celebrity couple Busola and Timi Dakolo. Concise News reports that the civil rights group cautioned the Police not to make themselves willing tools in the hands of external influences to subvert justice.
How On-Fire Super Eagles’ Osimhen Maintained Perfect Ligue 1 Start (Video)
Red-hot Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen continued his rich vein of goal scoring form into the young Ligue 1 season when he netted in his club, Lille’s 2-1 win over Angers on Friday night. Concise News reports that the 20-year-old marksman opened the scoring to help the northerners secure the points as they moved up to fourth in the standings on nine points from five games.
FUOYE Takes Action Concerning Attack On Fayemi’s Wife
The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has constituted a panel to unravel the circumstances leading to Tuesday’s protest by students and the attack on Ekiti governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi. Concise News reports that the vice-chancelor said that the 12-man investigative panel headed by Prof. Abayomi Fasina, a Deputy Vice Chancellor in the institution, would also suggest ways to prevent a recurrence.
Premier League Fixtures: Key Matches To Watch This Weekend
The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break, with leaders Liverpool hoping to maintain their perfect start to the season. Elsewhere, Manchester United face a potentially tough Old Trafford test against Leicester City, while Tottenham host Crystal Palace in a London derby, with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea facing Wolves.
What Peter Okoye, Others Said About Davido’s Engagement
Several Nigerians, including singer Peter Okoye, have reacted to Davido’s marriage proposal to his long-time girlfriend Chioma Rowland. Concise News understands that the singer proposed to her at an event in the presence of their close friends and family members.
