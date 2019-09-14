Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday visited a beneficiary of the N-Power Programme at the Bayankara Area of Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, Concise News reports.

Prof. Osinbajo’s visit to Abubakar Umar Manza was a great encouragement to the young man who has developed a system of solar irrigation to help farmers in the state.

The vice president said during the visit to Manza that his “report is a very, very good one” with his assistance to farmers.

“We are all very proud of what you are doing here,” Prof. Osinbajo stated, commending Manza for what he has done to help the growth of small farmers in the area through his irrigation system.

The vice president informed Manza that he was in Kebbi State for the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, noting that the government of the state has done a lot to help farmers.

Speaking, Manza, a rice farmer, said he was excited about the visit by the vice president and promised to do more to help farmers even as he continues to develop his own farm.

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016. Curious Nigerian youths are expectant of another job opening concerning the scheme.

Watch the Vice-President’s visit to N-Power beneficiary, Manza below: