According to her, most internet users are living illusionary lifestyles that are not in conformity with reality.

“The people on the Internet do not even look like themselves when you see them, they live on borrowed robs. Internet is just an illusion. It is a cartoon.

“This generation has everything to be happy; during our youthful days, we had no phones, no internet, yet we were happy and have produced great Nigerians for you today.

“You need to be responsible else your generation will end up with pilots, medical doctors, nurses, engineers, bankers, security personnels etc that may be all drug addicts, ” she advised.

She said a Nigerian child needed to be top class and should not be seen as a cheap product that can be purchased with as little as recharge card.

Osinbajo further appealed to youth using internet to be cautious of their activities on the net as responsible companies at the moment, investigate applicants’ records including those on internet before hiring.

“A Nigerian prince and princess should have a good background, they should not be bought by a mere recharge card.

“The child that has made himself or herself naked today on the internet cannot be employed in any responsible company in Nigeria tomorrow, because they will check their internet records before employing now.

“Nigeria is waiting for you; the things you do today determines your tomorrow. Don’t eat your tomorrow today. Everyone is waiting for you, everyone is praying for you, ” she cautioned.

The wife of the Vice President also played two videos that discouraged violence against women, drug addiction and alcohol abuse during her interaction with them.

Earlier, in her welcome speech, Mrs Eunice Ortom, the wife of the Benue State Governor, regretted that rape and child abuse were on the increase, adding that society was guilty of all social-ills in the country.

Ortom said that government was aware of the numerous challenges facing the youths and pledged to priorities their needs.

She appealed to them to shun substance abuse, hard drugs, rape, child abuse among others.

“We are all guilty of what is happening in our society today. We need to come together, dialogue and resolve our problems.

“We need to do soul searching on the actions that give one direction in life, so take your destiny in your hands.”she advised.

Earlier , Mrs Osibanjo had inaugurated Mama Abyol Children’s Home and Benue Centre for Enterprise Development and Innovation (BENCEDI).