Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Heads To United Nations

The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has said he will soon visit the United Nations (UN) secretariat, Concise News reports.

Kanu also thanked members of the European Parliament (MEP) following his visit to the building.

This news medium understands that IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu was at the European Parliament Building in Brussels, Belgium where he made a presentation about Biafra.

In a tweet on his handle, Kanu specifically thanked a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Sebb Dance, his colleague and “hardcore Biafrans” for making his visit a success.

According to him, Biafra is unstoppable, adding that his next stop will be the United Nations (UN).

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Shares ‘Unforgettable’ Memory Of Sept. 14

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has labelled September 14, ‘Saboteur Day’, while calling on members of his organization to observe a minute silence in remembrance of 28 of his followers allegedly killed by the Nigerian Army in 2017, Concise News reports.

The outspoken activist in a tweet on his known Twitter account late on Friday bemoaned the Operation Python Dance II in Abia State two years ago.

In fact, he vowed that: “We will never forget nor forgive”.

He writes: “September 14 is #SaboteurDay

He writes: "September 14 is #SaboteurDay

We shall observe a minute silence at 12 noon Biafraland time to remember the #Gallant28 that fell at my residence in Afara-Ukwu and all Biafrans that were murdered through Operation Python Dance II. We will never forget nor forgive."

