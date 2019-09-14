N-Power: Useful Information Announced For Lagos Beneficiaries

All Alimosho – Lagos beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have been told to come for their vest, Concise News reports.

A message disseminated by Abanikanda Isma’eel, the representative for N-Power in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State of Excellence indicates that distribution of the vests is scheduled for Thursday 19th of September, 2019 at Agege.

It reads thus:

INFORMATION ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF NPOWER VEST

This is to inform the whole NPOWER Volunteers (2016 & 2017 set) under Alimosho LG that the vest would be available for collection at LAGOS STATE AGRICULTURAL DEVT. AUTHORITY (LSADA), OKO-OBA, AGEGE on THURSDAY 19th SEPTEMBER, 2019.

TIME: 10am-2pm

PLS COME WITH YOUR NPOWER PROFILE PAGE FOR IDENTIFICATION…

N-Power: Osinbajo Pays Visit To ‘Outstanding’ Beneficiary, Makes Feelings Known (Video)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday visited a beneficiary of the N-Power Programme at the Bayankara Area of Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, Concise News reports.

Prof. Osinbajo’s visit to Abubakar Umar Manza was a great encouragement to the young man who has developed a system of solar irrigation to help farmers in the state.

The vice president said during the visit to Manza that his “report is a very, very good one” with his assistance to farmers.

“We are all very proud of what you are doing here,” Prof. Osinbajo stated, commending Manza for what he has done to help the growth of small farmers in the area through his irrigation system.

The vice president informed Manza that he was in Kebbi State for the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, noting that the government of the state has done a lot to help farmers.