No fewer than 52 candidates and their deputies have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The electoral umpire made names of the cleared candidates and their details public in Lokoja.

Five among candidates cleared as governorship contenders are women.

It was also observed that seven women were cleared to contest the election as deputy governors.

Those cleared to contest the election against the incumbent Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) include: Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mrs. Justina Abanida od the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also given the nod to contest the governorship election are: Miss Natadha Akppti of the SDP; Ibrahim Itodo of ZLP; Idris Abegunde of NNPP; Abu Omogani (UPC); Abdulahi Mohammed (Accord Party); Abdulmalik Mohammed of the HDP; Shaibu Sani Teidi (YDP) and Dele Bello-Williams of the GDPN.

Others are: Umar Zekeri (ABP); Chinga David (YPP); Ndako Tanko (ADP); Kabir Abdulwasiu (AAC); Abdulhamid Yusuf (AAP); Mrs Anne Oluwaseun (DPC); Mr. Danjuma Mohammed (MRDD); Mohammed Dangana (NCP); Alonge Methusela, (Mega Party of Nigeria; Niyi Ejibunu (AGAP); MAbdulrazak Emeje (UDP) and Godwin Atawodi (DA).

Others are: Ephraim Medupin (AD), Musa Sadiq (APP), Victor Akubo (UPP), Mrs Harirat Yakibu (LP), Alfa Oboy (JMPP), Atiku Isah (ANP), Ayodele Ajibola, (PRP), Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, (APGA), Samuel Abolarin (ASD), Okpanachi Nichol (KOWA), Rev. Moses Dridu, (PPN), Ikwueje Samuel (PDC), and Jimoh Yusuf (MAJA).

The INEC also cleared Mr. Orugun Emmanuel of the ANRP, Mrs Grace Adepoju, (MMN), Idris Isah (CAP), Sule Daniel (SNG), Mohammed Aliu (NPC), Noah Abiodun (PPA), Obagaye Raphael (BNPP), Yisuf Dantale (APM), Usman Imam (DP), Victor Akubo (GPN), Ukuwonu Joseph (PPN), Elegbe Amos (PDC), Usman Salifu, (ANDP) and Yusuf Nagari of (APA).