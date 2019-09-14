Red-hot Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen continued his rich vein of goal scoring form into the young Ligue 1 season when he netted in his club, Lille’s 2-1 win over Angers on Friday night.

Concise News reports that the 20 year old opened the scoring to help the northerners secure the points as they moved up to fourth in the standings on nine points from five games.

In the 39th minute, Osimhen, who scored doubles in previous home victories over Saint-Etienne and Nantes, was quick to react to tap in for his fifth French League goal.

The rave-of-the-moment did score during the last international break when Nigeria met Ukraine at the Dnipro-Arena.

Christophe Galtier’s side trail leaders Paris St Germain (PSG), who play Racing Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (today), on goal difference.

Angers, who had reduced the arrears with a late Stephane Bahoken goal, are also on nine points, in fifth place.

Lille next travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

“If we play the same way at the end of the game when we were leading 2-0 against Ajax on Tuesday, then we will lose the match,” said coach Galtier.

“No (heads weren’t turning to Amsterdam). Now, yes… It will take a great determination, a great desire to do something because it will be very difficult.”

Watch Osimhen’s goal below:

Victor Osimhen seems unstoppable . 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ip5yNBvR8D — Zlatan Heir (@Mujeeb_Ayo) September 13, 2019

French Ligue 1 Top Scorers

Moussa Dembele