Gunmen Kill Six In Kaduna Village Attack

No fewer than six persons were killed and one person injured as gunmen attacked Udawa village in Chikun area of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, in the early hours of Saturday.

It was learned that the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the community at about 4am on Saturday morning, and started shooting sporadically, leading to the death of the six people.

Reacting to the attack, spokesman for the police in Kaduna state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said that the attackers also rustled some unidentified number of cattle and escaped.

He gave the names of those killed as Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko.

Sabo also said that one Ikoniya, who sustained gunshot injury, has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

“On receipt of the information, teams of detectives have been mobilised to the area on general search mission for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga is saddened over this ugly incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the deceased persons.

“The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that the perpetrators will be apprehended and be brought to justice.”

According to the police officer, a team of police operatives have been deployed in the area to get hold of the attackers.