Popular Nollywood actor, Ken Erics has reacted to reports on his broken marriage with Onyi Adaba, Concise News understands.

Few days ago, there were speculations that the marriage had hit the rock, after Onyi broke the news on in an Instagram comment section.

Onyi had said that Ken left their matrimonial home 10 months ago, abandoning her in trauma and pain, adding that the actor never touched her for once, despite being advised to seduce him to perhaps get him in the mood.

She claimed that the seductive moves got her a beating from Ken in return.

However, Erics has maintained that the truth about the crash marriage will soon be revealed.

He said: “I don’t want to talk about this at all. People should believe what they want to believe. Lies don’t last. The truth will come out pretty soon. Roping me with Rachel Okonkwo is another stupid thing to do. It doesn’t make sense at all.”

“That’s the height of naivety. I’ll clear my name from all these rubbish but not now. I’d do that at my convenient time. I know the internet never forgets that’s why I would clear the air at my convenient. Let me give this sometime to die down. It won’t take more than one week. The dust it raised will settle.”