EPL: Tammy Abraham's Hat-trick Helps Chelsea Destroy Wolves

Chelsea’s 5-2 destruction of Wolves in Saturday’s Premier League encounter saw Tammy Abraham score an impressive hat-trick, with Fikayo Tomori also netting his first senior goal for the club.

It was defender Tomori who got the scoring underway with a sensational long-range curler in the 31st minute before Abraham(34, 41) added two more in the first half.

The 21-year-old scored the next two as well, completing his hat-trick in the 54th minute before handing Wolves a lifeline with an unfortunate own-goal (69).

Patrick Cutrone added another for the hosts with five minutes to play, but Mason Mount (90+6) had the last word as he slotted home with the last kick of the game.

It is the second Premier League win of the season for Frank Lampard – sending Chelsea into sixth with eight points – while Wolves remain winless in the league ahead of their Europa League group stage opener on Thursday.

Both Abraham and Tomori are still eligible to represent Nigeria at international level having played for England at youth level.