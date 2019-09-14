COZA: Group Frowns At Nigeria Police Handling Of Case, Threatens To Expose 'Big Pastor'

A human right organization, Social Justice League (SJL), has warned the Nigeria Police Force to henceforth cease “the unwarranted harassment and intimidation of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo” in his case versus celebrity couple Busola and Timi Dakolo.

Concise News reports that the civil right group cautioned the Police not to make itself willing tools in the hands of external influences to subvert justice.

SJL said it had discovered details of “the big Pastor” behind the ordeal of Fatoyinbo and “unless they desist from their egoistic and evil ways fuelled by jealousy and envy, we would expose them”.

In a press statement on Friday by the Director of the organization, Dr. Atta Ogah, SJL said: “Rape allegation is a very serious matter that should not be glossed over.

“However, no one should be treated as if he or she is already guilty during and after investigation until a court of competent jurisdiction gives its final verdict on the matter strictly on law.

“The Police appears to have compromised, or else, why should they subject the Pastor to humiliation by searching his house in Abuja for an offence allegedly committed in Ilorin 22 or 20 uncertain years ago? Why should his international passport be seized? That he will run away?

“Raiding and searching the premises of COZA was unlawful trespass. What were they looking for? Evidences of rape in order to nail the accused? This is bizarre and condemnable method of investigation”.

“We are surprised that the complainant (Bukola) appears to be enjoying preferential treatment in the hands of the Police for a rather strange reason.

“Under normal circumstances, this is not supposed to be so”, the group stated.

“Pastor Fatoyinbo is not a criminal; he is mere suspect of a very controversial allegation, which is what the Police has a responsibility to find out, instead of treating the accused as a criminal.

“We therefore strongly advise and warn that until proven otherwise, the law must fully protect both the complainant and the accused equally. The unwarranted harassment and intimidation of Pastor Fatoyinbo by the Nigeria Police should stop forthwith”.

Meanwhile, Timi Dakolo, husband of the main accuser, Busola, is presently in London, spending time with Metropolis Studios.

The arena prides itself as “Europe’s No.1 independent recording studio and home to the best mastering engineers in the world”.

Timi keeps his fans refreshed through his verified social media accounts.