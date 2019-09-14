uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 10 draws
Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This a compilation of the 2019 Week 10 UK football pools results, draws and fixtures for all games played across all divisions this weekend.

Latest Week 10 UK Football Pools Results, Draws, Fixtures 2019

We’d be updating you with the latest UK pools week 10 results and draws as the matches are completed across all divisions as seen below:

WEEK 10 – UK 2019/2020 14-Sep-2019

# Current Coupon Results Result Status
1 Bournemouth       Everton Sunday
2 Brighton       Burnley
3 Liverpool       Newcastle EKO
4 Man Utd.       Leicester
5 Norwich       Man City LKO
6 Sheff Utd.       Southampton
7 Tottenham       Crystal P.
8 Watford       Arsenal Sunday
9 Wolves       Chelsea
10 Barnsley       Leeds Sunday
11 Blackburn       Millwall
12 Charlton       Birmingham
13 Fulham       West Brom EKO
14 Huddersfield       Sheff Wed. Sunday
15 Hull       Wigan
16 Middlesboro       Reading
17 Preston       Brentford
18 Q.P.R.       Luton
19 Stoke       Bristol C.
20 Swansea       Nott’m For.
21 Accrington       Sunderland
22 Wimbledon       Shrewsbury
23 Blackpool       Milton K.D.
24 Burton A.       Coventry
25 Bury (V) x (V) Portsmouth Void Void
26 Gillingham       Wycombe
27 Ipswich       Doncaster
28 Lincoln       Bristol R.
29 Oxford Utd.       Tranmere
30 Peterboro       Rochdale
31 Rotherham       Bolton
32 Southend       Fleetwood
33 Crawley       Mansfield
34 Crewe       Cambridge U.
35 Exeter       Leyton O.
36 Forest G.       Colchester
37 Northampton       Newport Co.
38 Oldham       Grimsby
39 Port Vale       Plymouth
40 Salford C.       Cheltenham
41 Scunthorpe       Morecambe
42 Stevenage       Carlisle
43 Swindon       Macclesfield
44 Walsall       Bradford C.
45 Aberdeen       St Johnstone
46 Hamilton       Celtic EKO
47 Hearts       Motherwell
48 Kilmarnock       Hibernian
49 Rangers       Livingston