Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that some hired killers were on Saturday night spotted ‘in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of his house in Isiama-Afaraukwu’, Umuahia, Abia State – Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Kanu warned those targeting him and his family to ‘retrace their steps’, while promising ‘the Efulefus (Igbo political leaders who can’t defend the interests of their own people due to greed and cowardice) that invited them’ one almighty shock.

He writes on his known Twitter handle: “The Fulani assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of my house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps. Whoever sent them will be exposed and held accountable. The Efulefus that invited them on this dark day are in for one almighty shock.”

A twitter user though challenged him to post ‘proof’.

Earlier, he announced that ‘at exactly 12 noon Biafraland time’, he honoured 28 of his followers allegedly killed by the Nigerian Army in 2017.