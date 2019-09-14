Biafra: IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu Shares 'Unforgettable' Memory Of Sept. 14

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has labelled September 14, ‘Saboteur Day’, while calling on members of his organization to observe a minute silence in remembrance of 28 of his followers allegedly killed by the Nigerian Army in 2017, Concise News reports.

The outspoken activist in a tweet on his known Twitter account late on Friday bemoaned the Operation Python Dance II in Abia State two years ago.

In fact, he vowed that: “We will never forget nor forgive”.

We shall observe a minute silence at 12 noon Biafraland time to remember the #Gallant28 that fell at my residence in Afara-Ukwu and all Biafrans that were murdered through Operation Python Dance II. We will never forget nor forgive.”

We shall observe a minute silence at 12 noon Biafraland time to remember the #Gallant28 that fell at my residence in Afara-Ukwu and all Biafrans that were murdered through Operation Python Dance II. We will never forget nor forgive. — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) September 13, 2019

It would be recalled that during an interview with Israeli TV Channel 1 in 2018, the IPOB leader claimed that the Nigerian Army executed 28 persons while trying to kill him.

According to him, he only escaped death on September 14 2017 because he was evacuated from the premises before soldiers could get to his bedroom.

He said, “I arrived in Nigeria, in Lagos, on the 14th of October 2015, and I was arrested for demanding for freedom for my people because I run Radio Biafra in London and the authorities didn’t like it.

“They kept me locked away for 19 months despite two court judgements to set me free. They eventually granted me bail with very stringent conditions.

“When I came out, I continued to preach to my people. I continued to practise my Jewish faith.

“And one day, the Nigerian Army came to my house to kill me. They killed 28 people in the process. To kill me, they killed 28 people.

“My people evacuated me before they could get to my bedroom.

“They took me away and smuggled me out of Nigeria.

“I needed some time to recover which I did and then, I had to make my way to Israel.

“I’m relieved that I managed to make it to the only place that I feel safe in the whole world,” Kanu said then.

Meanwhile, this online news medium cannot independently verify if Kanu’s claim of the army killing 28 of his members is true.