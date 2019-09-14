Curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) contestant has claimed that Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike jilted her and got married to his wife, Iheoma, Concise News understands.

According to Mercy, they were still dating while Emenike got married to the ex-beauty queen

The housemate said she discovered that he was getting married via social media and when she tried contacting him, the footballer had blocked every means of communication.

Stating that she was quite sure that Emenike loved her, the video vixen revealed that his reasons for jilting her might be because she was a ‘nobody’

Mercy added that the heartbreak paved way for her determination to be a a celebrity and must be popping up on his timeline whenever he opens his phone.

She further said that she wasn’t sure how to become a celebrity at the time but she gradually she found her way into the Big Brother’s House.