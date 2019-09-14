While many Nigerian celebrities are rooting for BBNaija housemate, Tacha, stand-up comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basket Mouth, has expressed how bad he would feel if she wins the grand prize, Concise News understands.

Basket Mouth stated this during an exclusive chat on Hotroom.

According to the comedian, if the Port Harcourt first daughter wins, her victory will pose a question of what BBNaija tends to promote in the outside world.

“I’ll be depressed if Tacha wins Big Brother Naija because I’d wonder what we’re promoting. Are we promoting disrespect? Are we promoting a lack of team spirit? Because she doesn’t have a good team spirit.”

Continuing Basketmouth said: “I’m sorry, but with all due respect to the fans that love her, I don’t like her arrogance and the fact that she’s rude and disrespectful. I don’t buy into that.”

Meanwhile, Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare recently, vowed to offer Tacha a sum of sixty million Naira if she does not emerge the winner in the pepper dem edition

