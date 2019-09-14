ABU Supports 34 Students For China Engineering Scholarship

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has supported 34 of its students with N10 million to study Engineering first degree and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in China.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba made the disclosure at a farewell reception organised for the benefiting students held at Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Engineering programme is a special arrangement where the benefiting students spend three years at Central South University (CSU), Changsha, China and come back to ABU, Zaria to spend two years.

The new programme would enable the students to earn dual degrees of China and Nigeria in Traffic and Transportation Engineering respectively.

Garba said, “This time around we actually invested quite a lot; we paid over N10 million to freight you to China and this is public money that is paid from the school fees of everybody.

“So bear in mind that you are going on public funds partly, and then of the scholarship of the Central South University.

“This year, unfortunately, CCEC has declined to support but I think it is a matter of time; it is as a result of lack of fulfillment of obligation by Nigerian Government in their contract, which two days ago, that contract had been signed.”

He, however, expressed optimism that by next year, CCEC would come up with another scholarship so that another 40 or so students would benefit.

The VC said: “Let me congratulate this second batch of our students that are departing to Central South University (CSU), China.

“By no means, you have also become part of the chosen ones that are going to utilise this very unique opportunity that has come our way in Nigeria and ABU in particular.

“So far, we are very happy to have realise that the first batch that we sent have not disappointed us, they have actually made us very proud by performing very well, living very well, respecting the traditions and situations in China.

“And by so doing, Chinese are appreciating and respecting Nigerians at least for the first time, yes, because our brothers and sisters that have found their way to China in many respects ended up bringing shame to Nigeria,” he said.

While reminding them that they were not the first set to be there, the V-C said they had a lot of experience to gain from those that went there before them.