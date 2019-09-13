Afropop singer, Yemi Alade has reminisced her childhood memories as she revealed her worst house chore, Concise News reports.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the singer recalled that the chore she hated most was washing of dishes and other kitchen utensils.

The 30-year-old stated that despite hating the chore, she had to do it consecutively for six years.

Sharing a clip of herself washing plates, she wrote “This Is the worst chore on earth and It was my sole responsibility in my family house for 6 years,every morning and night ,mountain of plates, pots and a billion spoons like say na restaurant ,not long after , cooking lunch and dinner was added to it. So Washing about 10 plates while shooting #HOME,” she wrote.

She further stated in the comment section that dish washing was a prize for eating fee food in an African home.

“I think dish washing really was the ultimate price for eating free food in an african home. its a way of saying thank you to mum.and dad.its the least we can do.”

The singer came to limelight after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single “Johnny”.

Her debut studio album ‘King of Queens’ was released on October 2, 2014, by Effyzzie Music Group.