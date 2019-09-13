Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured that the federal government is pressing for compensation for Nigerians affected by recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The presidential aide gave the assurance this at the maiden Diaspora Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The lecture was entitled: “Role of Africans in Diaspora in the Transformation of a University of Technology.”

Dabiri–Erewa, who was represented by Abdul-Rahman Balogun, her Special Assistant on Media, noted that the Nigerian government was also putting in place measures to ensure perpetrators were prosecuted and justice is obtained.

According to her, those that have been evacuated to Nigeria would be well taken care of.

Dabiri-Erewa also enjoined all state governments to create a Diaspora Desk, saying Nigeria has the highest diaspora potentials in Africa and the third in the world.

Concise News had reported that she had assured that the federal government would assist Nigerian returnees from South Africa settle back in the country through its various social intervention programmes.

The former lawmaker gave this assurance ahead of the return of the first batch of 187 Nigerians from South Africa on Wednesday night after the renewed xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country.

“The bank of industry will also be here to offer some entrepreneurship programme and some support to start a small business and there would be some stipends for transportation to take you home and we will profile them and for those who want to get any training, they will decide what kind of training they want to do and the Bank of industry will be there to provide it,” Dabiri said.