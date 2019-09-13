Wizkid Releases 'Ghetto Love,' Nigerian React (Video)
Wizkid (source: Instagram)

One of Nigerian leading artiste, Ayo “Wizkid” Balogun, has released his anticipated tune which he titled, “Ghetto Love,” Concise News reports.

No doubt, the multi-award-winning singer has through the music hit the right buttons of his fans base on their reactions on diverse platforms.

Advertise With Us

“Ghetto Love” is Wizkid’s debut song in 2019 and was produced by two renowned hit-maker, Killertunes and Kel P.

The song was speculated to be released on Friday but Wizkid surprised his fans with the release on Thursday after a long wait.

See video:

Sadly, StarBoy decides to delay the release “Joro” which seems to be dedicated to his son and more likely to be inclusive on his upcoming album, “Made In Lagos”.

In addition, “Made In Lagos” album is due for release and expected to be available in a couple of months.

Reacting to his debut of the year, a commentator wrote, “Africa biggest never disappoints,” while a few people believe the song is not worth listening.