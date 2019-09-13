Wizkid Releases 'Ghetto Love,' Nigerian React (Video)

One of Nigerian leading artiste, Ayo “Wizkid” Balogun, has released his anticipated tune which he titled, “Ghetto Love,” Concise News reports.

No doubt, the multi-award-winning singer has through the music hit the right buttons of his fans base on their reactions on diverse platforms.

“Ghetto Love” is Wizkid’s debut song in 2019 and was produced by two renowned hit-maker, Killertunes and Kel P.

The song was speculated to be released on Friday but Wizkid surprised his fans with the release on Thursday after a long wait.

See video:

Sadly, StarBoy decides to delay the release “Joro” which seems to be dedicated to his son and more likely to be inclusive on his upcoming album, “Made In Lagos”.

In addition, “Made In Lagos” album is due for release and expected to be available in a couple of months.

Reacting to his debut of the year, a commentator wrote, “Africa biggest never disappoints,” while a few people believe the song is not worth listening.

I don’t know where wizkid get his lyrics from but then, we don’t have a choice but to vibe to his gbedu. It’s ghetto love time. — Mr_Olawaley (@mr_olawaley) September 13, 2019

2seconds everything don burst o😁😁🔊🔊🔥 this is fire🔥 if you don't like it you can shit on yourself, wizkid fc we move❤❤we topping charts soon pic.twitter.com/UKFEFyEPZ2 — Adeleke👑 (@sucre_ade) September 12, 2019

This song is a hit

Wizkid is jay z to this shit!!!#GhettoLove pic.twitter.com/Vl55UavXAd — officialmosope (@mosopeogungbem2) September 12, 2019

Visuals to #GhettoLove out now🔥🔥

Wizkid is Genius. If you hate the sound, you can go fuck yourself!! pic.twitter.com/0GpMLnGZpn — Favour (@johnfavour01) September 13, 2019

Y’all are just scared to say it but #GhettoLove is mediocre asf with trash lyrics. No energy whatsoever but expect Wizkid fanboys to lie to themselves one more time. could never be me!!

Mans past his best and needs an album to rescue him or we move on — Elvis ☞ (@Elvis__b) September 13, 2019

As expected, you people will say “ghetto love is trash” today, let's just wait a few days when the Wizkid jazz has properly hit your soul, you'll still carry yourself back to this app to shout how ghetto love is a jam — Aba Boy👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) September 13, 2019

Bro forget. Wizkid’s music is trash. — NAME (@B7ACK_) September 13, 2019