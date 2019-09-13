Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on the military authorities to allow female soldiers participate in the fight against insecurity, Concise News reports.

She also urged the military to end gender stereotype against female personnel in order to enable them to exhibit their full potentials.

Mrs Buhari made the call at the Maiden Defence Headquarters Conference on Women Peace and Security on Thursday in Abuja.

She noted that Nigeria and Africa as a continent have a men-dominated environment, especially in the armed forces, adding that the military was often hostile to women because of the dominance.

According to her, specific factors which include rejection, isolation and unhealthy attitude from mainly the men, are pronounced within the operational combatant sectors of the armed forces.

“Gender stereotype against women is a potential threat to women advancement in the military. There are a good number of reported cases where women were prevented from participating in combat duties, excluding pregnancy or maternity.

“Women are often restricted to careers within the supportive mustering of the military community such as finance, human resources, personnel, logistics, medical services and welfare.

“I enjoin the military women to take vehement exception to such psychological oppression,’’ she said.

Mrs. Buhari added that the probable reason why security issue bedevilling Nigeria still persist could be because the armed forces had not been redefined to explore the potential of women for operational effectiveness.

She pointed out that women possessed the traits of patience, perseverance and passion, adding that they possess the tendency to transmit the same spirit to any tasks because of their emotional build-up.

According to her, the role of the armed forces is to provide security for the nation, this mission must be frame for women to participate fully in the provision of the envisaged security.

“There is a need for the reformation of the laws and policies that bother on the inclusion of women in the strategic reformation of effective operational deployment,” she added.