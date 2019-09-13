National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Supreme Court.

Oshimhole, who also commended the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld President Buhari’s election, made this known to State House correspondents after he met with the President along with some women leaders of the ruling party on Thursday in Abuja.

Concise News had reported that the tribunal on Wednesday upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP, failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

”I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.

“The onus rests squarely on the petitioners to prove their assertion that the 2nd respondent does not possess the educational qualification to contest the election or that he submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification.

”This I have mentioned that the petitioners failed to prove. The petitioners cannot, therefore, rely on any failure in the case.”

Recall that Atiku and the PDP completely rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, vowing to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

The party added that the judgment was provocative, barefaced subversion of justice and a direct assault on the integrity of the nation’s justice system.

However, Oshiomhole stated that the President would always defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Following the victory at the Tribunal, the APC chairman also even if Atiku and the opposition party go to the World Court if permissible by law, the APC is ready to meet them there.

Oshiomhole, however, criticised the PDP presidential candidate and asked Nigerians to resist western prescriptions capable of ruining the country.

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced President Buhari as winner with 15,191,847 votes with Atiku getting 11, 262,978.

But Atiku and the PDP claimed that results from a purported INEC server showed that he scored 18,356,732 as against Buhari’s 16,741,430 votes.

They also claimed that Buhari was not academically qualified to run for the election.